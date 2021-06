print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Permission is being sought to provide outdoor seating at the Spar shop adjacent to the student residence in Dangan.

The proposal led by Tom Meehan & Sons Ltd sets out to provide bistro-style tables and chairs for the use of customers of the Spar retail unit.

These would be located outside the main reception entrance at the ground floor of Block A of the permitted student residence in Newcastle.

City planners are due to issue a decision in July.