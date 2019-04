Galway Bay fm newsroom- Claregalway could be set to get new housing.

DWK Limited has applied for planning permission for a residential development of 30 houses at Lakeview.

The development would involve demolishing an existing bungalow and building a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

The proposed access for the estate would be via Lakeview Road.

A decision is due from the county council next month.