Plan for new building at Galway Rape Crisis Centre faces appeal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rape Crisis Centre has encountered a setback in moving forward with its plans for a new building at Claddagh Quay.

GRCC is dedicated to providing a professional and confidential counselling and support service for those in the community affected by sexual abuse and sexual violence.

The project would see the demolition of the existing substandard building and the construction of a new three-storey base.

City planners approved the plan in late January subject to 21 conditions.

However, the project is now subject to a third party appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Concerns include the site’s zoning in relation to the provisions of the Galway City Development Plan as well as the preservation of the historical culture of the Claddagh village.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in late June (29/06).