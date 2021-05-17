Plan for multi-storey residential development fronting onto Lough Atalia

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a six storey plus penthouse level apartment building fronting onto Lough Atalia.

The application is led by Patrick Ryan, with the development located at the rear of Forster Street House, 48 Forster Street and fronting onto Lough Atalia.

The site contains a protected structure as identified in the Galway City Development Plan.

The building would involve 18 units which includes 12 two-bed and 6 one-bed units.

City planners are due to make a decision in early June.