Plan for multi million euro sports centre of excellence in Renville Oranmore is refused

A plan for a multi-million euro sports centre of excellence in Oranmore has been refused by An Bord Pleanála due to concerns over traffic hazard issues.

The project led by Renville Sports Project Committee on behalf of Oranmore Maree GAA Club had been subject to an appeal led by a group of local residents.



The proposed centre would have been located on 34 acres of land at Renville Park and was set to include an all-weather and floodlight full size pitches, running tracks, a clubhouse and children’s playground.

Renville Sports Project Committee was granted permission for the development at Renville West last July.

County planners attached 15 conditions with one stipulating that the all-weather pitches can’t be used after 10 o’clock at night.

An appeal was then lodged by a group of local residents last August.

They had raised concerns over a number of areas with a focus on traffic, environment, archaeology, community gain, visual impact and impact on residential dwellings.

The group also argued the proposal was of an excessive scale for the sensitive receiving environment and that it was put forward without meaningful consultation with the local community.

An Bord Pleanála has this week refused the proposal.

In making its decision, the board stated the proposed development would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard, due to the additional traffic turning movements which the proposed development would generate at the junction of the L-81043/L-8104 Maree Road.

This, it adds, is at a point where the general speed limit applies and where sightlines are restricted in both directions.