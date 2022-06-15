Plan for multi-denominational burials at Tuam Cemetery

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There’s a proposal that Tuam Cemetery be made available as a burial ground for other religious denominations.

The matter arose at this week’s meeting of the municipal district, where councillors were broadly in agreement with the proposal.

It was made by Councillor Karey McHugh, who also asked that a special place be provided for the internment of babies who died due to miscarriage or stillbirth.

Councillor Donagh Killilea suggested an amendment to the wording of the motion to include non-religious.

Councillor Joe Sheridan said that the council should also include the provision of an urn wall for those who prefer cremation.

As part of the discussion, Councillor Colm Keaveney suggested that when the council are considering the Tuam Area Plan that the right to worship in your own town should be part of the discussion to allow for other places of worship.

Councillor Pete Roache advised that before any decision was taken on changing the status of the cemetery that consultation with the local Archbishop of Tuam should be sought.

Manager Derek Pender said that the executive have no problem with the motion and that the council were organising the drafting of bye-laws around burial grounds and grave yards and they would consider the suggestions of the councillors during their deliberations.