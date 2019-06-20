Plan for more student accommodation in city’s West End

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More student accommodation is being planned for the city.

Stagrock Limited is seeking planning permission for the demolition of houses at Munster Avenue to be replaced with a student accommodation building.

It would be 3 to 4 storeys high with a caretaker apartment, 73 single bedrooms, a common room, laundry area and reception at 31 to 35 Munster Avenue.

It’s proposed that the complex be used as a hotel or tourist accommodation outside the academic term times.

A decision is due from the city council next month.