Galway Bay fm newsroom- Plans to develop a filling station and forecourt in Cosmona, Loughrea, as well as two drive-thru restaurants, have been turned down.

The projects are led by Aidan McGuinness and would have seen the construction of a solid fuel store, a forecourt with four pumps and canopy cover and the installation of three underground fuel storage tanks with a total fuel storage capacity 100,000 litres.

For more on this story tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2,3 and 4…