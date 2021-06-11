Plan for hotel at corner of Lough Atalia Road refused by city planners

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have refused a proposal to build a 186 bed hotel at the corner of Lough Atalia Road and Bothar na Long.

The application led by Summix BNM Developments Ltd. had sought to build a part three to part 11 storey hotel providing 186 bedrooms and incorporating food and beverage areas as well as a roof top bar area and terrace.

The project would have involved a site which shares a boundary wall along part of its northern boundary with Forthill Cemetery and would have seen the demolition of a vacant industrial structure.

The development had also provided for a restaurant and coffee bar, terraces and a service lay-by off Bothar na Long.

In refusing, planners stated the proposed development by reason of its excessive density, scale and height on a very constrained site, would represent over development of the site.

It’s also stated it would be contrary to the maximum permitted plot ratio standard as set out in the City Development Plan.

It was also stated that the proposed building by virtue of its height, scale and massing and extreme proximity to Forthill Cemetery would have a detrimental impact on the character and setting of the heritage asset.