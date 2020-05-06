Plan for flood relief scheme for Athenry pushes forward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan for a major flood relief scheme in Athenry is moving forward.

Surveys are to be carried out on the Clarin River, between Clarinbridge and Athenry, in order to advance Galway County Council’s funding application to alleviate flooding in area.

After the completion of surveys, the local authority will submit an application for funding to the Office of Public Works.

It’s part of series of works that are being carried out to ease flooding in the area, including channel cleaning at Grangeabbey and upgrade works at Ballyboggan Bridge.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the works are essential given the severe flooding experienced there….