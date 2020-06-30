Plan for enhancement works at Palace Grounds in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to seek 200 thousand euro in funding for enhancement works at the Palace Grounds in Tuam.

The application will be made through the Outdoor Recreation and Amenity Fund and will also include a proposal to make the Tuam park a Green Flag area with European wide recognition.

The proposed works would see amenities for artists and musicians as well as a revamp of pathways to facilitate the elderly or those with a disability.

Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea is calling for a commemoration wall to be installed in the park as part of the project, which will honour local people who have given their time freely to help improve the town.

He says the amenity will act as an inspiration for local artists and musicians…