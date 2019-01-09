Plan for controversial Gort biogas plant withdrawn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to build a biogas plant in Gort has been withdrawn.

The project led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd involved a 7.8 hectare site at Gort, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

The controversial biogas plant would have utilised anaerobic digestion technology to produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser from non-hazardous biodegradable waste and other feedstocks.

However a local campaign group had raised concerns regarding its location and its potential impact on the environment, with over 140 submissions from local residents.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…