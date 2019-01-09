Current track
Plan for controversial Gort biogas plant withdrawn

Written by on 9 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to build a biogas plant in Gort has been withdrawn.

The project led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd involved a 7.8 hectare site at Gort, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

The controversial biogas plant would have utilised anaerobic digestion technology to produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser from non-hazardous biodegradable waste and other feedstocks.

However a local campaign group had raised concerns regarding its location and its potential impact on the environment, with over 140 submissions from local residents.

