Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plan for controversial direct provision centre in Oughterard withdrawn

A plan for a direct provision centre at a former hotel in Oughterard has been withdrawn.

The proposed operator of the direct provision centre has confirmed the company is pulling out of a deal with the Department of Justice following weeks of protest by locals.

The decision follows a major ‘silent procession’ by over 2 thousand people in the town over the weekend.

Campaigners have also held a continuous 24-hour demonstration outside the former hotel over the past 3 weeks.

Sean Lyons, who represents the company responsible for the setting up of the proposed centre, says he came to the decision in the interest of the safety of all stakeholders – for more on this developing story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…