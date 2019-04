Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans have been lodged for the construction of 64 residential units at Letteragh in the city.

The development is led by Centento Ltd.

The plan would involve a mix of 25 two, three, and four bedroom dwellings.

There would also be 39 apartments in four separate three storey blocks with access off Letteragh Road.

