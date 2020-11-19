Plan for 58 residential units in Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners are to consider a proposal for 58 residential units at Ballyburke in Rahoon.

The application is led by O’Malley Construction Company and would involve the demolition of a disused two storey house on the site.

The units would be a mix of four bedroom and three bedroom houses as well as one and two-bed apartments.

There would be a shared communal and semi private open space as well as car and bicycle parking.

A new pedestrian and vehicular access would be constructed from Ballymoneen Road.

The application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

City planners are due to make a decision in January.