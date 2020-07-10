Plan for 19 residential units in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to demolish a disused cottage in Renmore to make way for 19 residential units.

The proposal is led by K King Construction Claregalway Ltd. and would involve a site at 78 Renmore Road.

The project would see the demolition of a disused cottage and associated outbuildings and the construction of 19 residential units.

These would include three two-storey detached houses and a four-storey apartment building.

There would be a new vehicular entrance and pedestrian entrance onto Renmore Road.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.