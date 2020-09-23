Plan for 140 person direct provision independent living complex in Dominick Street

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Justice has announced plans to develop a 140 person direct provision independent living complex in the west city centre area.

The accommodation, which is due to be located at Dominick Street and Munster Avenue, would consist of 30 apartments and five townhouses.

The units would vary from one to two bedroom self-contained properties – with fully equipped kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms.

According to the Department of Justice, initially the new centre will house around five families, who will be moved from existing shared accommodation centres in Galway.

It’s understood the initial two-year building contract has been awarded to Keldesso Ltd, to develop the units.

The development is part of a new policy by the Department of Justice which seeks to move asylum seekers from hotels, hostels and B&Bs into standalone accommodation.

Labour city councillor Niall McNelis told Galway Talks the busy night life economy in the area makes it unsuitable for this type of accommodation centre….