Plan for 100 residential units in Roscam deemed suitable for formal planning application

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has issued its recommendation following a pre-consultation on plans for over 100 residential units in Roscam in the east of the city.

The pre-application is led by Alber Developments Ltd. with the development to be located at lands to the south of Rosshill Road.

The strategic infrastructure project sets out to deliver 35 apartments, 67 houses and a childcare facility.

The higher planning board has issued its recommendation stating the proposal has a reasonable application basis.

This clears the way for the applicant to proceed with the formal application.