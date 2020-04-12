Plan approved to redevelop former Galway Bay Resort hotel in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved to reopen the former Galway Bay Resort Hotel at Renville West in Oranmore.

The plan is led by Connacht Accommodation Ltd with Peter Fitzgerald, Paul Fitzgerald and John Carmody C/O The Connacht Hotel at the Dublin Road in the city named as company directors.

The proposal involves significant alterations and extensions to the existing apart hotel building at the scenic water-side location.

This would include modifications to the existing hotel building including conversion of apartment living rooms to hotel bedrooms and an increase in the number of bedrooms from 92 to 145.

There would also be an extension to include a new bar and leisure centre, comprising of a 20 metre swimming pool, gym, spa and staff facilities.

County planners have attached 15 conditions.

One stipulates a restriction on amplified music or entertainment noise in the interest of the residential amenity.

Another states any lighting is to be low level and cannot spill beyond the boundary of the site.