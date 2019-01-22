Current track
Title
Artist

Plan approved to change density of Headford housing development

Written by on 22 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to change the density of a housing development in Headford have been approved.

Sathel Limited is leading the development at Gortnamona and has received approval to change the number of previously granted units from 76 to 70.

County planners have attached 21 conditions.

One states a detailed landscaping scheme is to be designed for the overall site and submitted to the planning authority.

Development works are to be carried out from 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Substantial funding for Galway sports and community groups

22 January 2019

0 0

Permission sought to retain works at Loughgeorge pub and restaurant

22 January 2019

0 0

City council to apply for funding for Eglinton Canal

22 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

The Bish boys claim Irish Cup Basketball title

Thumbnail
Previous post

Ground investigation works set to get underway at 20 minute hill outside Dunmore

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend