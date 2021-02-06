Plan approved for sports complex at Creggs RFC

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Plans to build a sports complex in Creggs have been given the go-ahead.

The plan will see the construction of a sports complex building with a gym, dressing rooms, club rooms and toilet facilities.

It also sought the retention of the astro-turf playing pitch, spectator stand and flood lighting on the grounds of Creggs R.F.C. at the Green, Creggs.

Also significant will be the construction of dressing rooms specifically for the women’s game in line with their 20×20 charter.

County planners have attached 11 conditions.

One states floodlighting is to be cowled and directed onto the all-weather surface pitch.

Development works are to be carried out between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and between 8am and 5pm on Saturdays.

Creggs RFC President Aidan Farrell said that this is the final piece in their work developing the club and the facilities at the club