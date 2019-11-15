Plan approved for solar farm in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a solar farm in Clifden.

Lir Energy Ltd. is leading the plan for a four megawatt solar farm with battery storage units to be located at Tooraskeheen.

It will also involve works to facilitate the electricity connection from the solar farm to the ESB substation as well as all ancillary site works.

County planners have attached 11 conditions to the grant of permission.

One states the permission is for a period of 25 years from the commissioning of the solar facility.