Plan approved for refurbishment of former Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for the refurbishment of the former Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna.

The hotel was extensively damaged by a fire in 2016 and is now owned by the Comer Group.

The project will involve the provision of a single storey restaurant extension , alteration and reconstruction of front façade as well as landscaping.

County planners have attached 13 conditions.

One states the applicant is to submit a revised site layout plan.

It’s also stated that amplified music or entertainment noise is not to exceed an agreed background noise level during 8am and 10pm.