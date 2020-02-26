Plan approved for refurbishment of former Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna

By
GBFM News
-
The fire at the Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for the refurbishment of the former Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna.

The hotel was extensively damaged by a fire in 2016 and is now owned by the Comer Group.

The project will involve the provision of a single storey restaurant extension , alteration and reconstruction of front façade as well as landscaping.

County planners have attached 13 conditions.

One states the applicant is to submit a revised site layout plan.

It’s also stated that amplified music or entertainment noise is not to exceed an agreed background noise level during 8am and 10pm.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR