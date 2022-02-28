Plan approved for multi-storey residential development fronting onto Lough Atalia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a proposal for a six storey plus penthouse level apartment building fronting onto Lough Atalia.

The application is led by Patrick Ryan, with the development located at the rear of Forster Street House, 48 Forster Street and fronting onto Lough Atalia.

The site contains a protected structure as identified in the Galway City Development Plan.

The building would involve 18 units which includes 12 two-bed and 6 one-bed units.

City planners have attached 30 conditions.

One states an archaeologist is to carry out pre-development testing on the site.

The operation of any cranes is to be coordinated with the air corps air trafic services.