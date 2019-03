Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for a microbrewery on Inishbofin.

The application led by Coleman King involves a change of use of part of an agricultural barn at Middlequarter.

A Natura Impact Statement was lodged as part of the application.

County planners have attached seven conditions.

One states the operation of the development is to be carried out so that no injurious affection is caused to adjoining properties.