Plan approved for extension of Menlo Park Hotel in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been secured for an expansion of Menlo Park Hotel in the city.

The project led by J. Francis will involve alterations and extensions to the existing hotel located at Headford Road.

The development will involve the conversion and extension of the ground floor conference rooms and the addition of 12 new hotel rooms with ancillary gym and treatment rooms.

The project will also see the demolition of the existing entrance foyer to the southwest and the extension of the existing bar and lounge area at ground floor.

City planners have attached seven conditions.

One states the external finishes of the proposed development are to match those of the existing hotel building.