Plan approved for expansion of Galmont Hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for an expansion of the Galmont Hotel at Lough Atalia Road in the city.

The project led by Galway Leisure Investments Ltd will see the demolition of two hotel bedrooms at second and third floor of the east wing.

There will be a link extension at second floor to the north and east wing, and a bedroom and link extension at third and fourth floor, which includes 14 hotel bedrooms to the north and east wing.

City planners have attached 12 conditions.

One states construction activity is to take place between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 1pm on Saturday.

Photo – Galmont Hotel