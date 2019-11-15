Plan approved for community mental health staff offices in Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for community mental health staff offices at Rahoon.

The plan is led by Rambutan Limited and will see a change of use of office space at Unit B1 in Block B at Galway Business Park.

This will be used by community mental health staff as offices and ancillary consulting or meeting rooms.

City planners have attached six conditions.

One states the three meeting rooms are to operate as ancillary offices only and that no part of the offices are to be used as independent medical practice without a further grant of permission.