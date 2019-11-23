Plan approved for battery energy storage facility in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for a battery energy storage facility in Barrettspark in the Athenry area.

The project is led by ENGIE Developments Ireland Limited and will provide energy services to the national grid.

The development for an up to 100 megawat battery energy storage facility will provide energy services to the national grid and will be delivered in four phases.

It will involve the construction and operation of up to 34 metal containers to store up to a project total of up to 100MW in sealed battery cells.

These will each have entrances, fire suppression systems, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The proposed development includes inverters, control systems, other electrical components, security lighting and ancillary infrastructure and all associated works including security fencing and ancillary grid infrastructure.

The project was approved by the county council in June but was later appealed to An Bord Pleanála with concerns over a possible traffic hazard at the R339 T-junction close to the site.

An Bord Pleanála has approved the plan with 14 conditions.

One states the permission will be for 25 years from the date of commissioning.