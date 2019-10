Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans have been approved to build 64 residential units at Baunoge in Loughrea.

The project is led by Jardonelle Ltd.

It will provide for 32 4-bed semi-detached houses, 29 3-bed terrace houses and 3 2-bed terrace houses.

The application included a Natura Impact Statement.

County planners have approved the proposal with 18 conditions.

One states that the development is to be fully complete and services operational prior to the occupation of any residential units.