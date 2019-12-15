Plan approved for 47 apartments in Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved to build 47 apartments at Mincloon in Rahoon.

The project is led by Oak Ventures Ltd and will be located at Clybaun Road.

The proposal consisted of two to four storey apartment blocks comprising 47 apartments with bins stores and substations, new vehicular site access and road.

City planners have attached a list of 44 conditions.

One states future access is permitted from the New Link Road towards the west to the adjacent lands.

It’s also stated that the third floor of the four storey element on the northern block comprising two apartments is to be omitted.

The developer is required to undertake a full road width realignment on the section of the Clybaun Road which the development fronts onto, in the interest of traffic safety.

A landscaping scheme is also to be submitted, which includes the roof terrace area.

33 car parking spaces are to be provided for exclusive use of the residents only.

Car parking adjoining the new Link Road is to be reserved for the users of retail shops and the medical facility.