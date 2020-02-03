Plan approved for 21 housing units in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved to develop 21 residential units in Headford.

The project is led by Callanan Walsh Construction Ltd.

The plan will see the construction of 16 three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, four four- bedroom semi-detached dwellings, and one four-bedroom detached dwelling.

County planners have attached 12 conditions.

One states the developer is to pay over 82 thousand euro to the planning authority towards services and facilities as part of the development contributions scheme.