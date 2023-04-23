Pitchfork Disney wins best play at the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Glenamaddy

The Pitchfork Disney, performed by Salmon Eile has won best play at the ADCI All-Ireland confined drama finals held in Glenamaddy.
The group, from Leixlip in County Kildare was named following a Gala Awards ceremony that took place in the Oakland Hotel in front of a packed house of enthusiastic supporters from all over the country.
Local Group Glenamaddy Players finished second with their play Proof while Kilmuckridge Drama Group finished third with Sive.
While there was disappointment for Glenamaddy with finishing second for the second year in a row, there was celebration when Anna Flaherty was named best Actress for her role as Catherine.
The group was also nominated in six other categories.
John Mulligan was there and he first spoke to the adjudicator Geoff O’Keeffe
John then spoke to the Chairman of The Glenamaddy Players Peter Keaveney
Anna Flaherty, who won best actress gave her immediate reaction following her win
Finally, John spoke to Philip Byrne, director of the winning play, The Pitchfork Disney
The winners named were:
THE 2023 BOSTIK ALL IRELAND CONFINED DRAMA FINAL RESULTS
Premier Award (The Claregalway Perpetual Trophy)
1st The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
2nd Proof, Glenamaddy Players
3rd Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Best Director (The Broderick Perpetual Cup)
Nominations:
Philip Byrne, The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
Anthony O’Connor, Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Coman Keaveny, Proof, Glenamaddy Players
Winner:
Philip Byrne, The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
Best Presentation (The Ray Leonard Memorial Cup)
Nominations:
The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon
Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Proof, Glenamaddy Players
Winner:
The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
Best Lighting (The Playlight Perpetual Cup)
Nominations:
The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon
Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Proof, Glenamaddy Players
Winner:
The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
Best Stage Management (The Carrickmore Perpetual Trophy)
Nominations:
The Importance of Being Earnest, Clontarf Players
God of Carnage, Harvest Moon Theatre Group
Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Winner: God of Carnage, Harvest Moon Theatre Group
Best Actor
Nominations:
Robert Gallagher as Presley Stray in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
John Hearne as Mick Glavin in Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Cian Boyle as Hal in Proof, Glenamaddy Players
Winner: Robert Gallagher as Presley Stray in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
Best Actress
Nominations:
Liz Browne as Frankie Byrne in Dear Frankie, St. Patrick’s Drama Group
Anna Flaherty as Catherine in Proof, Glenamaddy Players
Phoebe O’Leary as Haley Stray in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
Winner: Anna Flaherty as Catherine in Proof, Glenamaddy Players
Best Supporting Actor
Nominations:
Alan Heneghan as Shay Mulligan in The Kings of the Kilburn High Road, The Ray Leonard Players
Luke Devaney as Cosmo Disney in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
Ronan Berry as Bird O’Donnell in The Field, The Wayside Players Drama Group
Winner: Luke Devaney as Cosmo Disney in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile
Best Supporting Actress
Nominations:
Martina Ryan as Woman in Dear Frankie, St. Patrick’s Drama Group
Kate Devereux as Sive in Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Niamh O’Flanagan as Claire in Proof, Glenamaddy Players
Winner: Kate Devereux as Sive in Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Scholarship to Drama League of Ireland Summer School
Michael Butler (Liam Scuab in Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group)