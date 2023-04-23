Pitchfork Disney wins best play at the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Glenamaddy

The Pitchfork Disney, performed by Salmon Eile has won best play at the ADCI All-Ireland confined drama finals held in Glenamaddy.

The group, from Leixlip in County Kildare was named following a Gala Awards ceremony that took place in the Oakland Hotel in front of a packed house of enthusiastic supporters from all over the country.

Local Group Glenamaddy Players finished second with their play Proof while Kilmuckridge Drama Group finished third with Sive.

While there was disappointment for Glenamaddy with finishing second for the second year in a row, there was celebration when Anna Flaherty was named best Actress for her role as Catherine.

The group was also nominated in six other categories.

John Mulligan was there and he first spoke to the adjudicator Geoff O’Keeffe

John then spoke to the Chairman of The Glenamaddy Players Peter Keaveney

Anna Flaherty, who won best actress gave her immediate reaction following her win

Finally, John spoke to Philip Byrne, director of the winning play, The Pitchfork Disney

The winners named were:

THE 2023 BOSTIK ALL IRELAND CONFINED DRAMA FINAL RESULTS

Premier Award (The Claregalway Perpetual Trophy)

1st The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

2nd Proof, Glenamaddy Players

3rd Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Best Director (The Broderick Perpetual Cup)

Nominations:

Philip Byrne, The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

Anthony O’Connor, Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Coman Keaveny, Proof, Glenamaddy Players

Winner:

Philip Byrne, The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

Best Presentation (The Ray Leonard Memorial Cup)

Nominations:

The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon

Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Proof, Glenamaddy Players

Winner:

The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

Best Lighting (The Playlight Perpetual Cup)

Nominations:

The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon

Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Proof, Glenamaddy Players

Winner:

The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

Best Stage Management (The Carrickmore Perpetual Trophy)

Nominations:

The Importance of Being Earnest, Clontarf Players

God of Carnage, Harvest Moon Theatre Group

Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Winner: God of Carnage, Harvest Moon Theatre Group

Best Actor

Nominations:

Robert Gallagher as Presley Stray in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

John Hearne as Mick Glavin in Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Cian Boyle as Hal in Proof, Glenamaddy Players

Winner: Robert Gallagher as Presley Stray in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

Best Actress

Nominations:

Liz Browne as Frankie Byrne in Dear Frankie, St. Patrick’s Drama Group

Anna Flaherty as Catherine in Proof, Glenamaddy Players

Phoebe O’Leary as Haley Stray in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

Winner: Anna Flaherty as Catherine in Proof, Glenamaddy Players

Best Supporting Actor

Nominations:

Alan Heneghan as Shay Mulligan in The Kings of the Kilburn High Road, The Ray Leonard Players

Luke Devaney as Cosmo Disney in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

Ronan Berry as Bird O’Donnell in The Field, The Wayside Players Drama Group

Winner: Luke Devaney as Cosmo Disney in The Pitchfork Disney, Salmon Eile

Best Supporting Actress

Nominations:

Martina Ryan as Woman in Dear Frankie, St. Patrick’s Drama Group

Kate Devereux as Sive in Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Niamh O’Flanagan as Claire in Proof, Glenamaddy Players

Winner: Kate Devereux as Sive in Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Scholarship to Drama League of Ireland Summer School

Michael Butler (Liam Scuab in Sive, Kilmuckridge Drama Group)

Winner of the Premier Award Salmon Eile from Leixlip

The organising committee for the 2023 All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals held in Glenamaddy