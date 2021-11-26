Pilot project at Scoil Iognáid sees peak traffic reduced by almost 15 percent over past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pilot project at Scoil Iogáid in the city to reduce traffic at peak times has seen the use of cars fall by almost 15 percent over the past year.

The school at Raleigh Row was the first pilot “School Streets” project in Galway and the first city centre project in the country.

A ‘School Street’ is a road outside a school with a temporary restriction on motorised traffic at drop off and collection times to creating a safer space for children and parents to walk, scoot or cycle.

As the pilot marks its first anniversary, it’s been revealed that traffic is down 14 percent since the pilot was introduced, while walking is up 11 percent, cycling is up 7 percent and scooting is up 3 percent.

Galway TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton will visit Scoil Iognáid this morning will Mayor of Galway Councillor Collette Connolly to celebrate the milestone.

Photo – Green Schools Ireland