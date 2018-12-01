Current track
Pilot initiative on organ donation to be launched in Headford

Written by on 1 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pilot organ donor awareness initiative, the first of its kind in Ireland, will be launched in Headford this evening.

Headford Organ Donor Awareness Week is organised by Neil Fraser, who lost his friend Aidan Hickey, a pillar of the local community.

Guest speaker, Pauline May of Saolta Hospital Group will explain her role as a donor coordinator and the organ donor process.

There’ll also be a representative from the Irish Kidney Association and the late Aidan Hickey’s daughter will give a CPR demonstration.

The campaign will be launched at the Anglers Rest Hotel this evening at 7.

