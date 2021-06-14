Pilot Covid-19 antigen testing scheme begins at NUIG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pilot scheme of rapid Covid-19 antigen testing is being introduced at NUI Galway and three other colleges.

The project, which will be called UniCov, will conduct a large-scale analysis of rapid testing technologies to support students returning to campus.

The scheme begins today at NUI Galway, Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, and University College Cork.

Thousands of students and staff will participate in the study which will be optional.

It comes as Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris will bring a memo to Government tomorrow confirming a significant increase in on-site college activity from September.