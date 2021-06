print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pilot concert event is set to take place in the Roisin Dubh in Galway this summer.

The trad event is scheduled to take place on July 3rd at the popular music venue located on Dominick Street.

The numbers set to be in attendance has yet to be confirmed by organisers.

It’s one of a number of test live entertainment events being organised by the Department of Arts, Tourism, Culture and Heritage with others set to take place in Dublin, Limerick and Kerry.