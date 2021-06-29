Pilot concert in Galway city set to host approximately 100 people

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Despite setbacks in the COVID reopening plan it’s hoped the pilot concert scheduled to take place at the Roisin Dubh in the city this weekend will go ahead with 100 guests

The trad event is provisionally scheduled to take place this Saturday ( July 3rd) at the popular music venue on Dominick Street, depending on public health advice.

The Roisin Dubh event is one of a number of test live entertainment events being organised by the Department of Arts, Tourism, Culture and Heritage with others in Dublin, Limerick and Kerry.

In a statement the Department says pilot events are necessary as a proof of concept for the safe management of events while Covid 19 is still circulating in the community.

It adds these events will assist in safely charting a path back to greater levels of activity in line with developments in public health guidance over the coming weeks and months.

Ticketing will be required to provide for contact tracing purposes.

The Department states that while details are still being worked out, it’s expected approximately 100 people would attend the Galway pilot.