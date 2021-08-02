Pieta to hire more therapists for city and Tuam services

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Suicide and self-harm prevention charity Pieta has announced it is to recruit additional therapists for its services in Galway and the wider western region.

Pieta currently employs more than 200 qualified therapists and support staff across 20 locations nationwide.

A recruitment drive is now underway to hire additional therapists at its centres in the city, Tuam and Ballina.

Pieta says it’s seen a 30 percent increase in calls and texts overall, which shows that its services are needed now more than ever.