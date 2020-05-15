Pieta House to make a decision on downgrading of Tuam centre in the coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Pieta House has confirmed that it will make a decision on its Tuam centre in the coming weeks.

It comes as this week concerns were raised over a proposal which could see its Tuam service downgraded to hub status.

The group was forced to postpone its annual Darkness into Light fundraiser walk last weekend due to COVID 19 social distancing restrictions but raised €2 million in funds through a Late Late Show drive.

In a statement released to Galway Bay FM news, Pieta House says it’s currently reviewing how best to spend the funds it generated from its “Sunrise” appeal last weekend.

The group raised over 4 million euro in total and says the future plans for its Tuam centre and free counselling services for those in need will be revealed following the internal review.

It follows concerns of a proposal to downgrade Pieta House in Tuam to hub status as part of cost cutting measures.

The Tuam centre opened in late 2013 and provides free therapy for those engaging in or at risk of self-harm, those with suicidal ideation and those bereaved as a result of suicide.

It provides services to a wide catchment across the west with 50 people currently in treatment and a further 30 on a waiting list.