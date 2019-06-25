PICS: Two Galway men selected as Rose Escorts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway men have been selected as Rose Escorts for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

25 year-old Glinsk native Micheál Kilheeney is a forestry technician and trainee Garda and Ciaran Shaughnessy – who is also 25 years old – is a software engineer from Ballygar.

They both took part in the annual Boot Camp in Kerry where they were among 32 men selected to accompany this year’s Roses.

The festival – which is celebrating its 60th year – will take place from the 23rd to the 27th August.

Ciaran Shaughnessy from Ballygar

Micheál Kilheeny from Glinsk