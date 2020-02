Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pickets have been formed outside many secondary schools in the city and county as part of a national strike over pay for new entrants.

Around 19 thousand members of the TUI are taking part in the protest nationwide.

The Teachers Union of Ireland argues paying colleagues different rates for carrying out the same work is morally wrong and has proved hugely detrimental to the morale of teachers and lecturers.

More on the hour….