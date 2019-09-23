Picket at Ballinasloe meat processing plant comes to an end

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Picketing by beef farmers has ended across the country, with one of the last of the protests coming to an end last night at Liffey Meats in Ballinasloe.

It comes as last week Liffey Meats issued a statement stating the group had over 500 employees anxiously waiting to return to work, and many of its 10,000 farmer suppliers who wanted to sell cattle.

The last of the protests by farmers came to an end last night at plants in Ballyjamesduff in County Cavan and Ballinasloe in County Galway.

It’s after agreement was reached between Meat Industry Ireland and farming organisations over a week ago.

In a statement, the Independent Farmers of Ireland group says it seems last Sunday’s proposal is on the point of being ratified and hopefully this will be the beginning of a new era for the Irish Beef Industry.

It says although there are still many problems that face the sector it feels it can face them from a different position than the picket lines.

It says the newly proposed Taskforce will have the power to oversee all this and the implementation of the proposed solutions are crucial.