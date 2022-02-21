Phil Hogan suggests he may seek compensation after resignation over Golfgate controversy in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former European Commissioner Phil Hogan has suggested he may seek compensation after his resignation over the Golfgate controversy.

A French newspaper reports Mr Hogan hasn’t ruled out action against the European Commission.

“They did comply, not in the court of public opinion, but in the court of law”.

That was one of the key lines in the ruling of judge Mary Fahy dismissing all charges against the alleged organisers of the so-called golfgate dinner.

It caused public outrage in 2020 and led to the resignation of EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Minister Dara Calleary.

The door has since been opened for Calleary to return to Government, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying a path is always there for someone of his calibre.

Phil Hogan has spoken to French newspaper Libération about the incident, with its Europe Correspondent saying Hogan hasn’t ruled out the idea of seeking compensation from the Commission.

The paper reports Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has refused to apologise to Mr Hogan over the incident.

The recent acquittals have raised allegations, including among the Fine Gael parliamentary party, that those who attended were unfairly vilified in the media and by the public.