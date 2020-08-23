Phil Hogan offers ‘fulsome and profound apology’ over attendance at Clifden event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Phil Hogan has offered a “fulsome and profound apology” over his attendance at a golf event in Galway which sparked national outrage.

It follows calls for the European Commissioner to resign after attending the event during the week.

81 people, including many current politicians attended the Clifden event on Wednesday, which ran contrary to public health guidelines.

The fallout has resulted in a number resigning from senior political roles, including Dara Calleary as Agriculture Minister.

There has also been calls for Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe and European Commissioner Phil Hogan to step down over their attendance.

Yesterday both the Taoiseach and Tanaiste added to that by urging Mr Hogan to consider his position.

In a statement this afternoon the European Trade Commissioner says he wishes to apologise fully and unreservedly for attending the Oireachtas golf society dinner.

He says he understands his actions have touched a nerve with people and for that he’s profoundly sorry, but stopped short of announcing his resignation.