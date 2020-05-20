Phase two of Kilvolan Junction safety works to get underway next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Phase two of safety works at a problem junction in Caherlistrane is due to begin next month.

Works will include a realignmnent of the road at the Kilvolan Junction onto the R333 in order to improve the safety of residents exiting onto the main road.

Phase three will begin following the re-alignment and will see the installation of a footpath linking the village to the junction.

Minister for Rural Affairs and Galway East TD Seán Canney says the safety works will be a major benefit to locals.