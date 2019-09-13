Phase 2 of Shop Street revamp works to get underway this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A major series of works to revamp Shop Street in the City will begin the second phase of the project later this month.

The new phase will see works carried out on a stretch of Shop Street from Eason to Lynch’s Castle over the coming months.

The multi-million euro works are part of an overall plan to rehabilitate the pedestrianised street, with the first section of the work between Church Lane and Eason completed during the summer.

The works include the removal of existing pavement and an upgrade of the drainage and underground sewer system.

Shop Street has long been criticised for its poor upkeep, with issues including broken and uneven surfaces, loose cobbles, and flood-prone areas.

Phase 2 of the project will begin at the end of September and is planned to be finished by early December.

The new year will also see the installation of automated bollards on all main entrances onto the pedestrianised street.