Galway Bay FM

18 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Petition of 26 thousand signatures supporting Western Rail Greenway to be presented to Oireachtas Committee

Share story:
Petition of 26 thousand signatures supporting Western Rail Greenway to be presented to Oireachtas Committee

A petition of 26 thousand signatures supporting a greenway along the disused Athenry to Sligo rail line will be presented to an Oireachtas Committee tomorrow.

A recent all-island rail review calls for the development of some rail infrastructure on that line, which has been defunct for decades.

But campaigners say it should be developed as a greenway until that happens – IF it ever does happen – to preserve the line in the meantime.

Their fear is that if nothing is done, the line will further decay and continue to bring no benefit to the region for years to come.

Responding to Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon in the Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar indicated he’s supportive of the greenway.

Share story:

County planners request more information from HSE before decision on Recess ambulance base

County planners are requesting more information from the HSE before a decision can be made on a planned ambulance base at Recess. The proposed base is the...

Eamon Ryan shoots down suggestion of promoting carp-fishing on Lough Corrib

Minister Eamon Ryan has shot down suggestions that carp-fishing be promoted on Lough Corrib. Galway West TD Mairead Farrell asked if his department could ...

Portiuncula Hospital launches new Midwifery Service to enhance postnatal care

A pilot service to enhance postnatal care has been launched by the Maternity Department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe The pilot programme will of...

University of Galway SU announces 2023/24 charity partners

University of Galway Students’ Union has announced their charity partners for the upcoming academic year. The SU will be teaming up with Galway Rape...