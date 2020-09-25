Petition launched calling for better facilities at East United FC in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A petition has been launched calling for better facilities to be developed at East United football club in Ballybane.

The petition states that given the club’s importance to the area, investment is needed to enable the community to continue to use the facility.

East United FC argues the play facilities are not fit for purpose and upgrades are needed to promote community spirit and offer a positive outlet to local young people.

It come as Galway City Council is investing €12 million in 58 social housing units on the Old Monivea road – adjacent to the club’s pitches.

The petition has received nearly 200 hundred signatures to date and can be viewed via the East United Facebook page.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…