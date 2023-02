A petition calling for the reopening of the Loughrea Day Centre has gathered over 1,000 signatures.

This follows a long period of disagreements and protests about the partial relocation of the day centre to Loughrea Hotel.

Currently, the facility is operating just one day a week at St Brendan’s, and a further three days at the hotel.

Councillors voted in favour of a motion to call for the HSE to reinstate the purpose built centre, put forward by Councillor Declan Kelly: